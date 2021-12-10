Crimenet 12_9_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Stanley A. Baker.

Baker is a 36-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of burglary.

If you know where Baker can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

