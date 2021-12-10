Advertisement

EMCC men’s basketball team takes down MCC Eagles at home

Jakorie Smith scored 26 points in EMCC's 69-51 victory over MCC.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 23 East Mississippi Community College’s men’s basketball team beats Meridian Community College 69-51.

The Lions and the Eagles would keep it close throughout the first half but EMCC would head into halftime up 34-26.

The Lions would continue to stay on top in the second half and win 69-51 in EMCC’s fifth straight win and they improve to 8-2 on the season.

Jakorie Smith led the Lions with 26 points and went 10-15 in field goals. Blake Butler trailed behind Smith with 16 points.

Meridian was led by Brandon Ellington who scored 11 points.

EMCC will hit the road on Monday to play Shelton State Community College at 7:30 p.m. Meridian will play Coahoma at 4 p.m on Saturday.

