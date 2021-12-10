Advertisement

Gloomy Friday ahead of potential severe weather Saturday

Saturday storm chances
Saturday storm chances(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ll see a warm and muggy day for Friday. Temperatures will jump into the mid and upper 70′s for afternoon highs with clouds blanketing the sky. We’re all fair game today for scattered showers and storms, some of which could bring some heavy rain and gusty winds.

The big story is the potential for some severe storms Saturday morning. A line of storms will be pushing their way into our area shortly after sunrise on Saturday and will bring the potential for damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado. The highest threat looks to be the wind threat with this system. Past the noon hour on Saturday, we’ll be dealing with scattered showers and storms for the remainder of the day.

We’ll dry back out for Sunday as sunshine returns with temperatures only reaching into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. The cooler temps will last for Monday as well with highs in the mid 60′s. Sunshine will stick with us through Tuesday before partly cloudy skies and the 70′s return to close the week out.

