MDOT shares road safety tips during deer season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, there are about 3,700 deer-related crashes every year. 20% of them happen at dawn and dusk when it’s dark outside.

MDOT Public Information Officer David Kenney says the best way to avoid an accident with a deer is to keep your eyes on the road.

If it’s dark out and there’s no traffic around, use your high beams. Kenney says that’s going to help you see the eyes of the deer. His most important advice is don’t veer for deer.

“So what people need to do, what we would like them to do is to remain calm, I know it’s a tough situation, it’s scary sometimes, but remain calm and brake firmly. Swerving can often cause a more serious accident than striking the deer,” says Kenny

Kenny reminds people that deer travel in herds - so when you see one there are likely many more behind them. So slow down and be cautious.

