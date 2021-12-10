Advertisement

Meridian Community College holds fall graduation

By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College graduates walked across the Temple Theater stage Friday to receive their diplomas. The fall class of 2021 was full of excitement and appreciation, and with each graduate comes a unique story.

One of those is Latasha Cooper, a mother of three. Cooper drove four hours from St. James Parish, Louisiana, to MCC and back every day she had classes. She graduated with full honors Friday.

“It’s finally done; this is my last drive to Meridian, so it’s finally done,” Cooper said. “I feel so good. I’m like so overwhelmed, but I feel so good.”

Cooper has already accepted a nursing position in New Orleans and will be continuing her education.

Over 200 students graduated from MCC.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Hwy 19 N near Cricket Rd.
Deadly crash involving a log truck on Hwy 19 N
Officers search the home in question.
Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation
Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Scene of a hit and run on I-20 Dec. 8, 2021.
Person killed on I-20 in Meridian
Scene of a hit and run on I-20
MPD seeks tips on fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Meridian Community College holds fall graduation
Meridian Community College holds fall graduation
Weather - December 10, 2021
Weather - December 10, 2021
Mayor Jimmie Smith is perhaps one of a few elected officials who has said publicly he has...
Black on Black crime increasing in Meridian?
Collinsville gearing up for Christmas parade
Collinsville gearing up for Christmas parade
Myles Frank English Village on display at Meridian museum
Myles Frank English Village on display at Meridian museum