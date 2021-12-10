Meridian Community College holds fall graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College graduates walked across the Temple Theater stage Friday to receive their diplomas. The fall class of 2021 was full of excitement and appreciation, and with each graduate comes a unique story.

One of those is Latasha Cooper, a mother of three. Cooper drove four hours from St. James Parish, Louisiana, to MCC and back every day she had classes. She graduated with full honors Friday.

“It’s finally done; this is my last drive to Meridian, so it’s finally done,” Cooper said. “I feel so good. I’m like so overwhelmed, but I feel so good.”

Cooper has already accepted a nursing position in New Orleans and will be continuing her education.

Over 200 students graduated from MCC.

