Advertisement

Mrs. Donna Rae Jones Rainey

Donna Rae Jones Rainey
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Donna Rae Jones Rainey will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Magnolia Cemetery, with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Rainey, age 75, of Meridian passed away on December 9, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her children, John Rainey, Jr. (Sonya) and Lisa Moore (David Jr.); grandchildren, William Moore and John Harvey Moore; special cousin, Gaile Culpepper; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ronald “Ron” Rainey and her parents, Unc and Grace Jones.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Hwy 19 N near Cricket Rd.
Deadly crash involving a log truck on Hwy 19 N
Officers search the home in question.
Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation
Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Scene of a hit and run on I-20 Dec. 8, 2021.
Person killed on I-20 in Meridian
Scene of a hit and run on I-20
MPD seeks tips on fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Mrs. Kathleen P. Lee
Toython
WTOK’S Toython concludes with drop off to United Way
Mrs. Patricia Davall
MSU Meridian fall graduation
MSU Meridian graduates another class of students