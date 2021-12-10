Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Donna Rae Jones Rainey will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Magnolia Cemetery, with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Rainey, age 75, of Meridian passed away on December 9, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her children, John Rainey, Jr. (Sonya) and Lisa Moore (David Jr.); grandchildren, William Moore and John Harvey Moore; special cousin, Gaile Culpepper; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ronald “Ron” Rainey and her parents, Unc and Grace Jones.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.