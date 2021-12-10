Private Funeral Services for Mrs. Kathleen P. Lee will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Jim Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Alabama. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lee, 90, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Regency Hospital of Meridian.

Mrs. Kathleen was a member of the DAR and the UDC for over 50 years; she, and her late husband, were very instrumental in helping to restore the Rodney Presbyterian Church near Port Gibson. She enjoyed sewing and working with ceramics. She enjoyed working with the GA’s in her church. Mrs. Kathleen was a Master-gardener and enjoyed tending to her flowers in her spare time. She was a member of 15th Avenue Baptist Church of Meridian and most recently joined in fellowship at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and family genealogy. She was most proud of her family and grandchildren, whom she often doted on.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her children, Bruce Lee (Kay) and Betinna Hughes (Charles). Grandchildren Brittany Belew (Bryan), Lee Hughes (Melissa), and Bonnie Henry (Justin). Great-Grandchildren Kathryn and Abigail Belew and Ava, Annalise, and Adeline Henry, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Lee is preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Lee; her parents Elbert and Winnie Pickett; and her brothers, Robert Pickett, Billy Joe Pickett, and Gary Pickett.

Pallbearers will be Dewayne Fisher, Randy Fisher, Ronald Fisher, Ronnie Tomberlin, Justin Henry, and Bryan Belew with Gavin Fisher serving as honorary pallbearer.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Lee family will receive guests from 9:30 am until 11:15 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Funeral Home.

