Advertisement

Mrs. Kathleen P. Lee

Kathleen P. Lee
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Private Funeral Services for Mrs. Kathleen P. Lee will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Jim Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Alabama. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lee, 90, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Regency Hospital of Meridian.

Mrs. Kathleen was a member of the DAR and the UDC for over 50 years; she, and her late husband, were very instrumental in helping to restore the Rodney Presbyterian Church near Port Gibson. She enjoyed sewing and working with ceramics. She enjoyed working with the GA’s in her church. Mrs. Kathleen was a Master-gardener and enjoyed tending to her flowers in her spare time. She was a member of 15th Avenue Baptist Church of Meridian and most recently joined in fellowship at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and family genealogy. She was most proud of her family and grandchildren, whom she often doted on.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her children, Bruce Lee (Kay) and Betinna Hughes (Charles). Grandchildren Brittany Belew (Bryan), Lee Hughes (Melissa), and Bonnie Henry (Justin). Great-Grandchildren Kathryn and Abigail Belew and Ava, Annalise, and Adeline Henry, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Lee is preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Lee; her parents Elbert and Winnie Pickett; and her brothers, Robert Pickett, Billy Joe Pickett, and Gary Pickett.

Pallbearers will be Dewayne Fisher, Randy Fisher, Ronald Fisher, Ronnie Tomberlin, Justin Henry, and Bryan Belew with Gavin Fisher serving as honorary pallbearer.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Lee family will receive guests from 9:30 am until 11:15 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021  at  the Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Hwy 19 N near Cricket Rd.
Deadly crash involving a log truck on Hwy 19 N
Officers search the home in question.
Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation
Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Scene of a hit and run on I-20 Dec. 8, 2021.
Person killed on I-20 in Meridian
Scene of a hit and run on I-20
MPD seeks tips on fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Toython
WTOK’S Toython concludes with drop off to United Way
Mrs. Donna Rae Jones Rainey
Mrs. Patricia Davall
MSU Meridian fall graduation
MSU Meridian graduates another class of students