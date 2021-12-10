Advertisement

Myles Frank English Village on display at Meridian museum

By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One Meridian museum is offering the public an opportunity to see a special exhibit.

Myles Frank began collecting pieces for his English Village Christmas of 1984. His collection soon grew to over 250 pieces. Frank’s collection is special not just for the size, but people will be able to see special pieces that you can’t find in any other village. “It’s a lot of little figures, it’s a lot of lighted buildings. There are a lot of unusual pieces that you won’t see anywhere that are special, limited editions. Also, there are some that have been retired over the years,” said Greg Hatcher, Executive director at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum

The village will be on display through Saturday and then once again before the Todd Tilghman concert December 14th. The village is available to view with a tour of the museum, which costs $10.

