Police looking for drivers who may have information about fatal hit and run
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is asking for your help in locating the drivers of two cars who may have information on a fatal hit and run Wednesday evening.
These two vehicles stopped at the scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday but left prior to officers’ arrival.
Police would like to speak to the drivers about what they may have seen.
If you know anything contact Meridian police at 601-485-1894 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
