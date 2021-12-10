Three Union women indicted for wire fraud, ID theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said three Union, Miss., women are accused of committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

A federal grand jury in Jackson indicted Crystal Holliday, 33, 62-year-old Annie J. Blalock and Ashton Crouthers, 33, for using wire fraud to steal identities and access bank accounts of several patrons of the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Miss. The defendants are charged in a 9-count indictment.

The initial trial date is Jan. 24, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison on Counts 1-5 of the indictment and a possible additional consecutive mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison on Counts 6-9.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case. The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department and the Union Police Department assisted with the arrests.

