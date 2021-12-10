Veterans Memorial Park receives donation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Veterans Foundation received a $10,000 donation towards the Veterans Memorial Park.

The donation is given by the G. V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation and was presented by its’ president, Brad Crawford.

The East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park is under development and will include a static aircraft display of an RF4C Phantom-2 aircraft, which many in the Meridian Air Guard have either worked on or flown.

“It is very special, there are quite a few people around the area that flew this airplane and worked on this airplane, so that’s a personal interest of mine. but, the veterans park itself, it’s obviously for all veterans,” Crawford said.

All involved hope that this donation will inspire others to support the work of this project.

“Receiving the check from the G. V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation is a proof positive that they are supporting what we are planning to do here to honor our veterans and recognize them,” East Mississippi Veterans Foundation President, Jeff Summerlin, said. “And them donating the generous donation will help us to start another phase of the project, it is my intention to start the wall of remembrance area.”

Organizers believe the jet will be delivered by the end of 2022.

