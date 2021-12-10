WTOK’S Toython concludes with drop off to United Way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -WTOK’s annual Toython officially wrapped Friday morning as members of the staff packed up goodies to be delivered to the United Way. The organization will then distribute the toys to various agencies which are thankful for the help of the community.

“We’re very grateful for the community always stepping up and helping us and all. As you can see all the toys we have, and I know everyone, yeah some people are struggling this year and I know their families appreciate it,” said United Way resource and development coordinator, Tammy Caldwell.

Corporate sponsor, Raising Cane’s, donated toys and were able to receive large cash donations that will go toward buying extra toys for children. They also view the community as a driving force for their success.

Cane’s had a fundraiser where portions of the proceeds went to Toython. Hank Holcomb, Raising Cane’s restaurant partner, had good things to say about the fundraiser held days ago.

“We were able to raise a lot of money for Toython and so the community really came out and supported and we were just super thankful that we have this program to be able to do that and be a part of it,” said Holcomb. “It was a great fundraiser and brought in a lot of money so it really worked out.”

Community is a big theme for WTOK, as expressed by our general manager, Jacque Harms.

“Thank you, thank you to everyone who bought chicken fingers, everyone who dropped off cash, folks who brought gift cards, folks who brought toys. All the staff who really pitched in and helped move all the toys and keep this Toython rolling, just thanks. Thank you so much.” said Harms.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.