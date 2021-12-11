Black on Black crime increasing in Meridian?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Jimmie Smith was interviewed earlier this week by WTOK News 11 about crime in Meridian and he made a statement about Black on Black crime.

“I think we’ve got a problem that has to deal with our community as a whole. You know we hadn’t talked about Black on Black crimes and that’s really what has happened with all these different killings. It’s Black on Black crimes. You know, we talk about ‘Black lives matter’ but we’re killing one another,” said Mayor Smith.

Smith is perhaps one of a few elected officials who has said publicly he has concerns about Black on Black crime. It sparked reactions in the community. We talked more in-depth with Smith Friday about what he meant and why he made the statement.

“If you look at the crimes and I’m talking about the murders that have happened in the community, it is Black on Black crimes. We have to acknowledge that and make sure we talk about it. We have other crimes that are occurring. The most severe crimes that have occurred have been Black on Black crime and that has been killing one another. I think that everybody in the community has recognized that has been happening, and we have not been talking about it. I felt like we need to do that,” said Mayor Smith.

Others had a lot to say about this topic. A handful of people News 11 spoke with disagreed with Smith but they didn’t want to be on the record. However, some people we talked to said they agree with the mayor.

“Black on Black is definitely an issue. It is a real sore topic in the Black community, but it definitely needs to be addressed. My take on it is that we chant ‘Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter’, but Black lives can’t matter until it matters to Black people,” said Pastor Terronne Hopson.

“I think it is prevalent. You do see more on Black on Black crime than you see White on White crime or any other ethnicity or race. I think it is something we need to work on as a Black community,” said local Marcus Brown.

“Black on Black crime, I think, it is happening everywhere. Being in Meridian for 16 years, lately, we are seeing more Black on Black crimes. As a Black owner, we need to help educate more of our Black kids and kids that are coming out of high school. We need to help them to get ready. We’ve got people like James Carter (of the James Carter Foundation) getting kids ready for the future,” said the owner of V Lounge Bar & Grill, Quentin Thigpen.

Hopson said the solution starts at home.

“Fix the husband, wife, mom and dad, then we can fix the kids. If you can fix that, then you can start fixing some of the problems that we have in our society today. Most of these young men are fatherless. Most of these young women have to raise two or three young men by themselves. If you leave that father figure out of the home, then that is why you can see some of these young men crying out,” said Hopson.

Mayor Smith said a problem won’t be solved by ignoring it.

