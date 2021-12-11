Advertisement

Derryon Gray reaches 1,000 career points

Senior Derryon Gray reaches 1,000 point milestone in Enterprises win over Richton on Tuesday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise senior Derryon Gray reached the 1,000 point career milestone this week.

During Tuesday’s win over Richton, Gray only had to score ten points to break the 1,000 points accomplishment. He ended the night scoring twelve and has 1,002 points as a Bulldog.

Gray is a multi-sport athlete at Enterprise and someone who shines in the classroom.

Head coach Justin Sollie said, “You know he is somebody who in here has had to start since his freshman year and his maturity as an athlete, as a leader, you can see it across all sports. He is a leader on the football field. He’s become a leader on the baseball field. He’s a great student. It’s a pleasure to teach him in math and he’s everything that you want out of your best player to be. A role model in and out of the classroom.”

Gray’s goal now is to break his sisters record at Enterprise High School. But he gives credit to his teammates for helping him with this success.

“I’m proud of myself. I’m more proud of my teammates for not being selfish and helping me get here. Because I can’t pass the ball to myself. I can’t screen for myself. It’s more of a team effort than one person.

Last season Gray scored a career high of 36 points in a single game.

Gray will recieve a 1,000 point game ball during the halftime performance of the West Lauderdale vs Enterprise girls basketball game on Tuesday. The game tips off at 6:00 p.m.

