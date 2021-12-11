Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this AM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This morning ‚there’s a cold front moving into our area that’s accompanied by a line of heavy rain with embedded storms. Thankfully, the storms are weakening as they move in. However, there’s still the small potential for a storm or two along the front to be strong-severe. The main threat will be for storms that have damaging wind gusts near 60mph, and the tornado threat is looking less likely. Regardless, stay weather aware until around Noon, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Rainfall estimates of .5″-1″ are possible.

Temps in the 70s to start the day, but temps drop into the 50s by this afternoon as we get behind the cold front. Showers will also linger through the afternoon, but they should begin to fizzle-out by early evening. So, carry the umbrella, and dress warmly for any PM plans.

Much cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. However, it’ll also be a much drier & brighter day with Plentiful sunshine to enjoy! Next week, you won’t need the winter coats because 70s are going to make another tour across our area.

