Meridian girls and boys basketball defeat Clinton

The Meridian High girls basketball team continue their undefeated season with a 62-41 win over Clinton Friday night.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High boys and girls basketball teams beat Clinton at home on Friday night.

Girls:

The Clinton girls team came into this game with only two loses on thes season. The Lady Wildcats were undefeated and trying to keep that winning season alive.

The Lady Cats held the Arroes scoreless in the first quarter of the game and would continue to lead Clinton heading into halftime 38-7.

Almost the entire Meridian bench got to play in tonights contest.

The Lady Wildcats beat Clinton 62-41. They keep their undefeated season going.

Boys:

The Meridian boys basketball team also hosted Clinton tonight. They faced a tough Clinton team who has one of the best players in the state on their roster.

The Arrows, six-foot-eight-inches senior, Kimani Hamilton.

Clinton would take the opening tip off and Hamilton would be the first to score.

But Meridian’s Tamarion Jones and Demarcus Polo are able to get some quick points for Meridian.

The Wildcats beat Clinton 55-36.

They will host the Rodney Hood Classic Saturday night and will play Kemper County at 7:30 p.m.

