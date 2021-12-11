Advertisement

Merry & Bright Art Market puts local artists in the spotlight

By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You can now find that art lover in your life the perfect Christmas present.

The Merry and Bright Art Market gives the chance to buy art created by local and regional artists.

The pop-up shop will be open Thursday through Saturday for this Christmas season.

“Its purpose is to give economic opportunities for artists to sell their work. One of the main missions of the arts and community events society is to provide economic opportunities for artists. This is sort of a pop-up shop on 5th street and it’s got a lot of regional artists’ work, a lot of unique pieces. It’s a great place to Christmas shop to shop local and support our local arts community,” said Julia Norman, a volunteer with the arts & community events society.”

The Merry and Bright Art Market is open from 10 in the morning until 6 in the evening.

