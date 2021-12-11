Advertisement

Packages shipping from FedEx could have potential delays due to storms

Individuals expecting to receive a package could experience potential delays due to storms.
Individuals expecting to receive a package could experience potential delays due to storms.(WMC Action News 5)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to severe storms last night Friday, December 10, FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions.

According to FedEx, package deliveries could have potential delays. Especially packages that were supposed to be delivered Saturday, December 11.

FedEx stated that the money-back insurance is suspended for U.S. domestic packages and shipments inbound into the U.S. from international locations.

Continue to check the status of your shipment and also get updates for service alerts on the FedEx website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Hwy 19 N near Cricket Rd.
Deadly crash involving a log truck on Hwy 19 N
Police are looking for the drivers of two cars who may have valuable information about a fatal...
Police looking for drivers who may have information about fatal hit and run
Crystal Holliday, 33, 62-year-old Annie J. Blalock and Ashton Crouthers, 33, are accused of...
Three Union women indicted for wire fraud, ID theft
Mayor Jimmie Smith is perhaps one of a few elected officials who has said publicly he has...
Black on Black crime increasing in Meridian?
Officers search the home in question.
Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation

Latest News

Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
Jackson State University
Mississippi public universities nix staff vaccine mandates
Miss Mississippi takes the stage for the preliminary talent competition Sunday night.
Miss Mississippi begins preliminary competition at Miss America this weekend
Crystal Holliday, 33, 62-year-old Annie J. Blalock and Ashton Crouthers, 33, are accused of...
Three Union women indicted for wire fraud, ID theft
MDOT Public Information Officer David Kenney says the best way to avoid an accident with a deer...
MDOT shares road safety tips during deer season