Quitman’s Lynna Claire Kennedy’s signing day

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman High school held a signing day as Lynna Claire Kennedy signed with Hinds Community College to further her athletic career in softball.

Lynna Claire was surrounded by her friends, family, and coaches as they were excited for her to move on to the next chapter in her pitching and out-fielding career. After her signing, Kennedy discussed how much her family has supported her along the way.

“It means a lot. I have a really good support system,” Lynna Claire said. “My family has always been there for me, they’ve never doubted me one time in my life. It just means a lot for everyone to be there for me,” she said.

“We couldn’t be more proud of her than what she and her family is,” baseball head coach, Eric Johnson said. “At the end of the day, they are getting a high character person, somebody that is proven that will work hard every day. Hinds is getting a great player and I think this is just a short come to where she is going to be in the future,” he said.

Congratulations again to Lynna Claire for her signing day!

