Santa Clause visits kids in Marion

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Christmas Parade was canceled Saturday due to the rain, but that didn’t stop Santa from visiting kids in the town of Marion.

The iconic holiday figure made his way to Hamasa Shriner, where he asked kids his favorite question, “what do you want for Christmas?” The event also had music, candy, and fellowship. Organizers said they put on events like this for each kid to feel special on the holidays.

“Of course, we planned on having our parade today, but with the rain, we weren’t about to do that. We are thankful for the Hamasa Shriner building for allowing us to have the kids come here to have drinks and cookies with Santa. Our goal is to not let a kid get left behind in the Christmas season,” said the Mayor of Marion Larry Gill.

“Just remember to keep Christ in Christmas,” said the 2021 president of Hamasa Shriner Smith Rabun.

Next Saturday, Marion will hold their annual toy drive.

