Advertisement

Santa Clause visits kids in Marion

The Marion Christmas Parade was canceled Saturday due to the rain, but that didn’t stop Santa...
The Marion Christmas Parade was canceled Saturday due to the rain, but that didn’t stop Santa from visiting kids in the town of Marion.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Christmas Parade was canceled Saturday due to the rain, but that didn’t stop Santa from visiting kids in the town of Marion.

The iconic holiday figure made his way to Hamasa Shriner, where he asked kids his favorite question, “what do you want for Christmas?” The event also had music, candy, and fellowship. Organizers said they put on events like this for each kid to feel special on the holidays.

“Of course, we planned on having our parade today, but with the rain, we weren’t about to do that. We are thankful for the Hamasa Shriner building for allowing us to have the kids come here to have drinks and cookies with Santa. Our goal is to not let a kid get left behind in the Christmas season,” said the Mayor of Marion Larry Gill.

“Just remember to keep Christ in Christmas,” said the 2021 president of Hamasa Shriner Smith Rabun.

Next Saturday, Marion will hold their annual toy drive.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Hwy 19 N near Cricket Rd.
Deadly crash involving a log truck on Hwy 19 N
Police are looking for the drivers of two cars who may have valuable information about a fatal...
Police looking for drivers who may have information about fatal hit and run
Crystal Holliday, 33, 62-year-old Annie J. Blalock and Ashton Crouthers, 33, are accused of...
Three Union women indicted for wire fraud, ID theft
Mayor Jimmie Smith is perhaps one of a few elected officials who has said publicly he has...
Black on Black crime increasing in Meridian?
Officers search the home in question.
Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Merry & Bright Art Market
Merry & Bright Art Market puts local artists in the spotlight
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man