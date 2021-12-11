Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday amid heavy, gusty storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday across East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Storm Impact

A line of thunderstorms will track from west to east across our area between about 6 AM and 1 PM. That’s an adjustment in the timing from previous forecasts. It will be mostly heavy rain and gusty winds, but a couple of severe thunderstorms can form within that line. Damaging winds are the primary threat. Conditions in our area are not overly favorable for tornadoes. Still, a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Storm Timing

Severe thunderstorms could form within a line of heavy, gusty storms that will track across East Mississippi and West Alabama between 6 AM and 1 PM Saturday. (WTOK)

The above map shows the window of time from start to finish. The exact timing at specific locations can have some variation. As of Friday evening, the storms are expected to arrive (this is list not start to finish as the map above shows) at the following times in and near the following locations:

6-8 AM: Philadelphia, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Macon, Union, Preston

8-10 AM: Meridian, DeKalb, Newton, Decatur, Bay Springs, Collinsville, Marion, Meehan, Hickory, Chunky, Lawrence, Little Rock, Conehatta, Lake, Sebastopol, Scooba, Electric Mills, Lauderdale, Klondike, Prismatic, Aliceville

10 AM-Noon: Quitman, York, Livingston, Butler, Demopolis, Geiger, Emmelle, Gainsville, Epes, Eutaw, Shubuta, Pachuta, Snell, Gilbertown, Toxey, Silas, Lisman, Cuba, Linden, Sweet Water, Dixons Mill, Coffeeville, Thomasville

The severe weather threat will mainly be confined to the leading edge of the storms, which can take up to an hour to move through. The severe weather threat will quickly end for your area, but rain can continue through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts in excess of an inch are possible in localized cases, but most areas will get between a half inch and an inch of rain.

Energy to feed this line of storms is rather limited in our area, so even the overall severe weather threat is not that high. The environment is much more favorable for tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail well north and northwest of us. That threat includes areas near Nashville, Memphis, St. Louis, Tupelo, Little Rock, Louisville (Kentucky), and Indianapolis.

Overview of the Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with occasional showers. The low temperature will be near 71 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday between about 6 AM and 1 PM. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. We’ll reach high temperatures near 74 degrees just before the storms arrive, then we’ll cool quickly into the 50s behind the storms.

