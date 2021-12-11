Advertisement

Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for the second half of the weekend

By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Overnight:

Temperatures will fall back down into the 30′s overnight with skies beginning to clear for Sunday evening.

Sunday:

Things will get quiet once again as Sunshine makes a return for Sunday with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50′s. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid 30′s into Monday morning.

Monday through Wednesday:

Sunshine will stick around the area for Monday. A warming trend will start for Monday afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the middle 60′s after a chilly start to the morning. We’ll stay quiet for Tuesday as well with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70′s. By Wednesday, winds will have shifted back out of the south which will lead to more clouds in the sky for Wednesday. It’ll also allow us to warm up into the mid 70′s for Wednesday afternoon with lows in the low 50′s.

Thursday through next weekend:

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us for Thursday as we’ll warm back into the mid 70′s as an afternoon high. We’ll drop into the mid 50′s for a low into Friday where we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70′s. A few isolated showers are possible for Friday and for Saturday as well.

