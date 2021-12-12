2nd annual Christmas parade held in Collinsville

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas lights lit the night in Collinsville as the community held its 2nd annual Christmas parade Saturday.

People lined up behind the Piggly Wiggly building as 40 floats rolled out.

Joe Williams, owner of the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville said events like this bring businesses and people together.

“We are excited about it. It gets the community involved, and the Piggy Wiggly folks really enjoy that. There are so many businesses around Collinsville that people don’t realize. It gets them involved and the whole community,” said Williams.

The parade featured a fireworks show along with the high school bands from West Lauderdale and Union.

This year’s theme is a Magical, Musical, Christmas Light Up Parade! People combined Christmas lights with their favorite Christmas music for a magical evening in Collinsville.

“I love tonight. I get to get off work. I get to make some kids laugh. I get to do what I have to do. I look like an elf, and I love it,” said Brett Vick participant.

Organizers said the Christmas Parade will be held on the second of December each year.

The Piggly Wiggly also features a memory Christmas tree where customers can hang an ornament or decoration in memory of a loved one, family member, or maybe a friend who has passed away.

