A cooler, clearer start to the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sunday:

Expect abundant sunshine throughout the day on Sunday. There will be a bit of chill in the air but otherwise a comfortable day with highs in the upper 50′s. Lows into Monday morning will fall into the mid 30′s.

Monday through Wednesday:

Clouds make a gradual return on Monday but there will still be a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will quickly recover with highs in the mid 60′s for Monday afternoon. Lows for Monday night fall into the mid 40′s. Clouds are likely to continue moving back in for Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the lower 70′s for the afternoon hours. Overnight lows into Wednesday will only fall into the lower 50′s. Expect partly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the 70′s.

Thursday through next weekend:

We’ll keep the clouds for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the middle 70′s and lows in the upper 50′s. Scattered showers look to make a return for this part of the week Rain chances go up for Saturday with highs in the lower 70′s. Seasonable temperatures look to return on Sunday with cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.