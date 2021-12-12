Advertisement

Holidays bringing boom to local businesses

By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Businesses around Meridian are enjoying the boost in sales from the holidays.

Increased traffic from visiting family members, more time off of work, and a return to normalcy from the pandemic have helped many local businesses to thrive.

“The holiday season is a time where people go to office parties and Christmas parties. So we’re seeing an influx of folks coming downtown to the businesses and restaurants and the new hotel and spending money. Really, it’s just post-pandemic getting back out and participating,” said general manager of the Threefoot Brewing Company Jerome Trahan.

Make sure to be on the lookout for any holiday sales from local businesses as we go through the holiday season.

