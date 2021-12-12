JSU football breaks record for economic impact to city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Visit Jackson reports a record-breaking economic impact from Jackson State’s football season in 2021.

They say JSU brought in $30 million to the city during the season, up from $16 million in 2019.

The average attendance at Veterans Memorial Stadium was 42,293. More than 50,000 packed the stadium during last week’s SWAC Championship game.

JSU won 11 games and their first SWAC championship since 2007 in head coach Deion Sanders’ second season.

They earned a bid in the Celebration Bowl and enter on a nine-game win streak.

“JSU not only provides an economic boost to the city, but it provides a sense of place in our city,” Lumumba said earlier this week. “I’m just happy to be out here celebrating with everyone else.”

