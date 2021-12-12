Advertisement

Meridian Christmas Express to visit downtown

Meridian Christmas Express
Meridian Christmas Express(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All aboard! The holiday fun isn’t stopping just yet. People are still getting many opportunities to get into the Christmas spirit by meeting a jolly friend and celebrating all this holiday season has to offer.

The Meridian Christmas Express is making a stop at the Meridian Railroad Museum next weekend.

You’ll get the chance to meet Santa, drink hot cocoa, enjoy the Christmas decorations, and see the winter wonderland model trains.

“We are going to be having the Meridian Christmas Express. We’ve got a beautiful winter wonderland layout that we call the pretty light spectacular. We’re going to have model trains running around the Christmas layout, another model layout that will be running. We’ve got a beautiful train decorated Christmas tree and then also, we’re going to have Santa here. We’re asking for a $5 donation back to the museum, but one of the biggest things that we want to make sure of here at Meridian Rails is that everyone has a chance to go in. So it’s just a suggested donation, so if you’re able to donate then we appreciate that so much. Otherwise, we just want everyone to come out and enjoy the experience,” said Meridian Rails Historical Society President, Lucy Dormont.

The Meridian Christmas express will start at 4 pm on December 18th and go until 6:30 pm.

