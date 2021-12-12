Advertisement

Meridian High beats Kemper County in Rodney Hood Tournament

Brandarius Boler celebrates after layup leads to and-one shot.
Brandarius Boler celebrates after layup leads to and-one shot.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian High School hosted the Rodney Hood tournament this Saturday featuring ten different teams.

The tournament is named after former Meridian High School student athlete and current Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard, Rodney Hood.

The Wildcats were one of the last teams to host a game in the tournament Saturday night taking on Kemper County.

Meridian would beat Kemper County 68-30.

Tournament Scores:

West Lauderdale- 68

Stringer- 62

Northeast Lauderdale- 74

Northeast Jones- 35

Newton- 62

Northwest Rankin- 72

Bay Springs- 55

Pascagoula-56

Kemper County- 30

Meridian- 68

