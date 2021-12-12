Advertisement

Students and teachers switch roles during “Science After Dark” event

The Magnolia Middle School held a science event in the dark where the students educated the teachers about their projects
The Magnolia Middle School held a science event in the dark where the students educated the teachers about their projects(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia Middle School held a science event in the dark where the students educated the teachers about their projects.

Students and teachers switched roles in their Science After Dark event.

Students got the opportunity to have fun and learn about science in a unique setting. Educators picked a science-related topic and built an entertaining, interactive evening around it.

There were over 15 science stations that had inventions that popped, fizzled, and glowed in the dark.

Educators said this was a great way to get students more involved in learning science.

