The 2021 Miss America pageant starts its 100th year competition

51 young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. arrived in Mystic, Connecticut to...
51 young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. arrived in Mystic, Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 51 young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. arrived in Mystic, Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America as the organization celebrates its 100th year.

Meridian’s very own Holly Brand was a part of that group.

Sunday was the first preliminary competition.

Throughout the course of the event, candidates were judged in three categories: interview, talent, and the presentation of each competitors’ social impact statement.

Miss America began in September 1921 as a promotion to keep tourists coming to Atlantic City after Labor Day.

The competition has evolved to offer the largest scholarship program for women in the United States.

Brand shared her plans if chosen as the 2021 Miss America.

“I love this organization and everything it stands for. It was sad when the 2.0 initiative was announced to see people leave our organization and lose faith in why we’re relevant and what’s important about Miss America. I’ve created a marketing plan that I’m excited to implement if I’m chosen to revitalize the hope in our organization and to reestablish our relevancy so that no person can look at Miss America and think that we’re not relevant,” said Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand.

The second preliminary competition will be held Monday, Dec 13, and the finals, on Thursday, Dec 16.

