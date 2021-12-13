Advertisement

Boiler explodes at Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill, one person reported injured

The explosion impacted a boiler room and caused minimum damage to a warehouse facility, according to Pope.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A boiler exploded at the Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill and injured one person on Monday morning.

According to Collins Fire Chief John Pope, the fire department received reports of the incident at the feed mill around 9:30 a.m. He said the scene was cleared within two hours.

Pope also said one person was reported injured. They were taken to a local hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.

The explosion impacted a boiler room and caused minimum damage to a warehouse facility, according to Pope.

The incident is still under investigation by members of Sanderson Farms’ safety team to determine the cause of the explosion.

The mill will be offline for the time being.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

