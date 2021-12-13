Funeral services celebrating the life of Cathy S. Huggins will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Greg Mangum officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Huggins, 72, passed away Saturday December 11, 2021 at her home in Meridian.

Cathy loved Christ first and foremost. She loved her family dearly and loved spending time with them and cooking for family and friends at any opportunity; She also loved quilting. She was a faithful member of Old Paths Baptist Church of Meridian and formerly attended Faith Independent Baptist Church of Niceville, FL.

Cathy is survived by her children, Christy Overton and Richard Overton (Missy); stepchildren Thomas Huggins (Dawn) and Tara Overstreet. Grandchildren Austin Huggins (Brittany), Lory Overton, Christopher Overton, John Harris (Chase Johnson), Lauren Overstreet, Michael Huggins, and Alyssa Glisson (Jon). Great-grandchildren, Brayden, Austin V, Colton, Ella, and Lincoln. Siblings Jean Wilkinson, Juanita Vargo, and Max Overton as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Huggins is preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Sarah Overton; husband, Tom Huggins; and siblings Pat Elinburg and Diane Yawn.

The Huggins and Overton families will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. prior to funeral rites.

