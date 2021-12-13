Funeral services for Charles Lee Gibson, 84, of St. Stephens will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at 2 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Spring Bank Cemetery in Silas.

Mr. Gibson passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Washington County Hospital in Chatom. He was born December 22, 1936, in Silas to Samuel Elijah Gibson and Rosa Lee Murphy Gibson.

He is survived by his son, Samuel Lee Gibson and wife Carolyn; step-son, Robert Carlton Kay; grandchildren, Samuel Lee Gibson, Jr., Victoria Jenese Gibson, Charles Elijah Gibson, Candice Marie Frazier, Amy Freeman, and Valarie Kay; and great grandchildren, Laura Arlee Frazier, Ava Remirez, Briella Marie Remirez; Christian Daniel Gibson, and Elizabeth Hope Gibson; brother-in-law, Jimmy Anderson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-daughter, Vicky Eunice Freeman; and sisters, Rose Marie Ivy, Sarah Louise Beech; and Anna Marie Anderson.

