Crimenet 12_13_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Vincent Lee Gee.

Gee is a 54-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′2″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of felony DUI.

If you know where Gee can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

