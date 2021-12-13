Advertisement

Crimenet 12_13_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Vincent Lee Gee.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Vincent Lee Gee.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Vincent Lee Gee.

Gee is a 54-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′2″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of felony DUI.

If you know where Gee can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Christmas Express
Meridian Christmas Express to visit downtown
51 young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. arrived in Mystic, Connecticut to...
The 2021 Miss America pageant starts its 100th year competition
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.
Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury...
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the first confirmed pediatric influenza...
Mississippi has 1st confirmed pediatric flu death
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 736 new cases reported Mon.
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the White House.
As inflation targets family budgets, Biden White House says it has a plan