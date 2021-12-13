Graveside services for Ellen L. Wilkerson will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Ellen L. Wilkerson, age 94, of Meridian passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

Survivors include her siblings, Lynn Limerick (Linda), Faye Webb, Margaret Whitlock; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by husband, Garvin Wilkerson; parents, Levi and Ruby Limerick; siblings, Madis Covington, Gladys Null, Johnny Limerick, Mary Lou Tice, Joyce Drechenburg, and Dorothy Collins.

