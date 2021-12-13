Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

Gray Television and WTOK are working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

