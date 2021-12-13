Investigation continues into deadly shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for a deadly shooting Dec. 5.

22-year-old Prentiss Sumler was shot and killed at Highway Village Apartments. The MPD said investigators are still working the case.

Sumler was taken to the hospital in a private car before police arrived and was later pronounced dead.

If you have information about this case, call Meridian police or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

