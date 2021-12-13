Advertisement

Investigation continues into deadly shooting

Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the death...
Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the death of Prentiss Sumler, 22.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for a deadly shooting Dec. 5.

22-year-old Prentiss Sumler was shot and killed at Highway Village Apartments. The MPD said investigators are still working the case.

Sumler was taken to the hospital in a private car before police arrived and was later pronounced dead.

If you have information about this case, call Meridian police or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Christmas Express
Meridian Christmas Express to visit downtown
51 young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. arrived in Mystic, Connecticut to...
The 2021 Miss America pageant starts its 100th year competition
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.
Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury...
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin hits Dems’ $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 13, 2021