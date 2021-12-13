Advertisement

JSU’s Shedeur Sanders wins Jerry Rice Award as best freshman in FCS

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida A&M as running back Santee Marshall (38) looks on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid Jackson State’s historic 2021 season, quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned some hardware for his play.

Sanders won the Jerry Rice Award, given out to the best freshman in Division I FCS.

Sanders beat out Central Arkansas RB Darius Hale and New Hampshire DE Josiah Silver to win the award.

Sanders, son of head coach Deion Sanders, won the starting job for the Tigers and led the team to an 11-1 record and the team’s first SWAC Championship since 2007.

The quarterback threw for over 3,000 yards with 29 touchdowns and another 3 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Next up for the Tigers is a spot in the Celebration Bowl, which will be played in Atlanta on December 18 at 11 a.m. against South Carolina State.

