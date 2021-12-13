MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Arts Museum held its annual Gala Saturday, where they highlighted an organization that has made great strides to improve the appearance of the Queen City.

The theme of the event was called the Black and White Gala.

The Gala was a party in black and white inspired by the Gatsby era.

The membership exhibit featured original works of art, including paintings, drawings, photography, and even a silent auction of black-and-white paintings by museum artists.

It also was a big moment for one organization that has made it their mission to beautify Meridian.

“Meridian Museum Art Collective was honored tonight as volunteers of the year. We recognize someone or someone’s every year at the museum who have gone above and beyond or that have done exceptional things within the community,” said MAM Education Chair, Marsha Iverson.

The Meridian Museum Art Collective group is painting their way around the Queen City to create vibrant pieces of artwork.

“We started this mural group last February. We asked the museum if they would like to be our parent sort of speak, and they agreed. As far as I know, no other museum in the state or the area has a mural group as part of one of their membership groups. There are five of us that started the group,” said Iverson.

News 11 spoke with the group about being recognized for their hard work.

“We are just so thrilled to receive this award tonight. It means a lot because we care so much about meridian and the art that’s in meridian. We are just so happy to be a part of creating that art,” said local artist, Daniel Ethridge.

The group said they have 8 mural projects they are working on. One of those projects will highlight more of Jimmy Ruffin’s’ legacy.

“We want more community involvement, and we are excited about the community outreach that we are doing. We really invite everyone to join us when we create these murals because it really means a lot to the community. We want you to have ownership and to have a part in this because that’s what makes us Meridian,” said Ethridge.

More than 50 artworks by MMA members were exhibited in this year’s Gala.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.