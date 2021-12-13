Meridian intersection to become all-way stop

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is changing an intersection to make it a all-way stop.

The location is 23rd Avenue at 11th Street. For a long time, people driving south on 23rd, which is a one-way street, had the right-of-way. With the change, drivers on 23rd Avenue will also have to stop, along with east and west intersecting traffic.

The city asks drivers to be especially attentive and be prepared to stop and yield appropriately when installation is completed. Public works employees were preparing the area Monday and the installation of stop signs is expected Tuesday.

