Graveside services for Mr. Hulon Gene Brown, Sr. will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Meridian with Rev. Paul Clayton officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Brown, Sr., 73, of Newton, who passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Newton. Viewing: Friday, December 17, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1, Meridian.

