Nice start to the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Many areas started with temps below freezing this AM, but lots of sunshine & a southeast wind will warm temps into the mid-upper 60s this afternoon. Thanks to High Pressure, the weather will be very cooperative for outdoor plans.

The southeasterly wind and increasing clouds will keep temps well above freezing tonight...into the low-mid 40s. So, it’ll feel more comfy as you start the day on Tuesday. However, if you want to catch the Geminid Meteor Shower, clouds or the bright Waxing Gibbous moon may hinder your view. The moon will set between 2-3AM, so the best viewing will be after that time through just before dawn.

A milder week is expected with highs near 70 degrees for Tuesday afternoon, low 70s Wednesday, then mid-upper 70s to end the week. So, if you want that chilly holiday feel... aside from this morning, don’t count on it the rest of the week.

As for showers, spotty showers are possible Tuesday and Friday. Then, Saturday brings our best opportunity for rain as a cold front moves in. Behind the front, it looks like cooler weather will move in for the last Sunday of fall.

FYI: Winter begins on Tuesday, December 21st.

