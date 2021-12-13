Advertisement

Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body

David Neal Cox
David Neal Cox(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WLBT) - A murder mystery linked to a convicted killer who was executed last month, may now be solved.

Remains believed to belong to a missing woman named Felicia Cox, have been found west of Pontotoc, according to WCBI.

District Attorney John Weddle says David Neal Cox was responsible for his sister-in-law, Felicia Cox’s disappearance.

David Neal Cox was executed on November 17th.

Three years after Felecia Cox went missing, David Neal Cox pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Kim Cox, and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

Shortly before his death, he agreed in writing to waive his attorney-client privilege.

Attorneys for Cox hand-delivered a letter from their client to Weddle, disclosing the possible location of Felicia Cox’s body.

Officials found the remains Sunday afternoon, seven days after David Neal Cox revealed the location where her remains could be.

They will be sent to the state crime lab today.

Weddle says the final identity will be confirmed by DNA testing.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Christmas Express
Meridian Christmas Express to visit downtown
51 young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. arrived in Mystic, Connecticut to...
The 2021 Miss America pageant starts its 100th year competition
Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury...
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

Latest News

High court won’t hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder
A nice start to the week
Nice start to the week
FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph questions attorneys presenting...
Analysis: Oversight changes for Mississippi judicial races
A family photo from a storm-damaged home made it about 130 miles, carried aloft by monstrous...
Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away