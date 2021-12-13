Advertisement

Rose Hill issues new Boil Water Notice

Rose Hill Water Association announced an additional Boil Water Notice Monday, Dec. 13, due to a...
Rose Hill Water Association announced an additional Boil Water Notice Monday, Dec. 13, due to a repair on the main line. (Source: Pixabay)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Rose Hill Water Association announced an additional Boil Water Notice Monday, Dec. 13, due to a repair on the main line.

It affects customers from the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 3127, south on County Road 31 to the end of the utility’s service line. This includes County Road 3127 as well. About 35 households lost service when the repair was made.

Rose Hill said it would notify customers when tests indicate boiling is no longer necessary.

