Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, Texas, about 25 miles west of Houston.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.

“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.

One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for the drivers of two cars who may have valuable information about a fatal...
Police looking for drivers who may have information about fatal hit and run
Crystal Holliday, 33, 62-year-old Annie J. Blalock and Ashton Crouthers, 33, are accused of...
Three Union women indicted for wire fraud, ID theft
Mayor Jimmie Smith is perhaps one of a few elected officials who has said publicly he has...
Black on Black crime increasing in Meridian?
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado

Latest News

Christmas in Clarke Co
Meridian Christmas Express
Christmas in Clarke Co
Clarke Co Christmas
Holiday Business Boom
Holiday Business Boom
Meridian Arts Gala
Black and White Gala