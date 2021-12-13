Advertisement

Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire at his Michigan high school, killing four students and wounding seven other people, was due in court Monday for a procedural hearing.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The purpose of Monday’s hearing is to prepare for the next hearing, set for Dec. 20, at which a judge would hear evidence and decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Crumbley to trial. It’s possible that the case could be put on hold if his attorney seeks a mental competency exam.

“In a case like Crumbley, the primary topics addressed would likely be: the exchange of discovery and the timing of that exchange; whether the preliminary examination will proceed on the scheduled date, whether it will be waived, or whether it will be adjourned to a new date; and bond,” a spokesman for the Oakland County prosecutor’s office said.

The Associated Press left an email Friday seeking comment from Crumbley’s attorney.

Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are accused of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy and are charged with involuntary manslaughter and arrested.

The morning of the shooting, school officials met with Ethan Crumbley and his parents at the school after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with messages stating, “My life is useless” and “The world is dead.”

The school district’s superintendent has said the Crumbleys “flatly refused” to take their son home.

The gun used in the shooting also was bought days before by James Crumbley and their son had full access to it, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for the drivers of two cars who may have valuable information about a fatal...
Police looking for drivers who may have information about fatal hit and run
Crystal Holliday, 33, 62-year-old Annie J. Blalock and Ashton Crouthers, 33, are accused of...
Three Union women indicted for wire fraud, ID theft
Mayor Jimmie Smith is perhaps one of a few elected officials who has said publicly he has...
Black on Black crime increasing in Meridian?
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado

Latest News

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Christmas in Clarke Co
Meridian Christmas Express
Christmas in Clarke Co
Clarke Co Christmas
Holiday Business Boom
Holiday Business Boom
Meridian Arts Gala
Black and White Gala