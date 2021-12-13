Todd Tilghman prepares for acoustic concert Tuesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian’s own Todd Tilghman is planning a special Christmas concert Tuesday night in Meridian.

“Old Photos at Christmastime” will be an acoustic concert aimed at putting people in the Christmas spirit. Tilghman said he wanted to create a homey feel for the season and that Soule Steam Feed Works was the perfect location to host such an event.

“It’s going to be kind of small and as living room as we can make it,” Tilghman explained. “We are going to do a bunch of fun Christmas songs. We’re going to wrap the night in a really cool way that’s hopefully intimate for everybody that’s there. It’s just going to be a super cool show.”

Tilghman said it will be reminiscent of a Sunday service near Christmas.

“Our service was really like family and that’s what I want the show to be. I want it to be literally like a family in the living room and we’re singing Christmas songs and telling stories. Anybody who knows me well knows that we will read Luke 2 while we are sitting there together and singing songs,” Tilghman said.

Limited tickets are available. They’re $60 and can be purchased through Tilghman’s website; toddtofficial.com.

Tilghman released a new Christmas album on Friday. It’s called “Old Photos at Christmastime”.

Matt Hill and Emily White are also set to perform.

