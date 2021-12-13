Advertisement

Todd Tilghman prepares for acoustic concert Tuesday night

Todd Tilghman
Todd Tilghman(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian’s own Todd Tilghman is planning a special Christmas concert Tuesday night in Meridian.

“Old Photos at Christmastime” will be an acoustic concert aimed at putting people in the Christmas spirit. Tilghman said he wanted to create a homey feel for the season and that Soule Steam Feed Works was the perfect location to host such an event.

“It’s going to be kind of small and as living room as we can make it,” Tilghman explained. “We are going to do a bunch of fun Christmas songs. We’re going to wrap the night in a really cool way that’s hopefully intimate for everybody that’s there. It’s just going to be a super cool show.”

Tilghman said it will be reminiscent of a Sunday service near Christmas.

“Our service was really like family and that’s what I want the show to be. I want it to be literally like a family in the living room and we’re singing Christmas songs and telling stories. Anybody who knows me well knows that we will read Luke 2 while we are sitting there together and singing songs,” Tilghman said.

Limited tickets are available. They’re $60 and can be purchased through Tilghman’s website; toddtofficial.com.

Tilghman released a new Christmas album on Friday. It’s called “Old Photos at Christmastime”.

Matt Hill and Emily White are also set to perform.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Christmas Express
Meridian Christmas Express to visit downtown
51 young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. arrived in Mystic, Connecticut to...
The 2021 Miss America pageant starts its 100th year competition
Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury...
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

Latest News

23rd Avenue at 11th Street in Meridian is becoming an all-way stop.
Meridian intersection to become all-way stop
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2 trillion bill