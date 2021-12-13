United Way sorting toys from Toython for several agencies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Just a few days after our annual Toython campaign ended, the United Way of East Mississippi now takes over and makes sure all those toys will get to children in our community in need.

Volunteers spent Monday sorting through hundreds of toys that our viewers have donated over the past few weeks that will help brighten up the holidays for many kids. These toys will go to several United Way agencies including the Wesley House, Salvation Army, Cans for Kids, Hope Village and Care Lodge.

“It was very exciting Friday morning when we picked up the toys to see how many donations we have,” said Tammy Caldwell from the United Way of East Mississippi. “Year after year the community steps up and makes sure the local children have a great Christmas and we’re so thankful for that. It’s very rewarding. This is one of the most rewarding parts of my job. I look forward during the Toython and sorting everything each year. It’s just an exciting time of year.”

Caldwell says the United Way expects to have a final count on the number of toys and cash donated later this week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.