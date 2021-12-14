Advertisement

Arrest made in fatal June car crash

Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Derick Hinton, 21, has been arrested and charged for the deaths of ten-year-old Alma Hinton and Katherine Chambliss, 29.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Hinton was driving the car that crashed and killed the two passengers June 3, 2021, near the 600 block of Dees Road.

Hinton has been charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI maiming. He was arrested Monday night after lab results came back confirming he was DUI, said Calhoun.

Calhoun said Hinton’s bail was set at $125,000 and he had not bonded out as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23rd Avenue at 11th Street in Meridian is becoming an all-way stop.
Meridian intersection becoming all-way stop
Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the death...
Investigation continues into deadly shooting
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
A public works crew will be replacing a 24″ sewer line on B Street between 21st and 24th...
Street to be closed Tuesday through Jan. 9
Does crime have a race? Some people are asking the question after the mayor began a...
Does crime have a race?

Latest News

Luminaries returns at more than a decade
Luminaries returning to Lake Ross Collins
Nicaraguan migrants Emanuel Mendoza, Edgar Sequeira, Benjamin Villalta, Aura Berrios and Juana...
Court won’t allow reversal of Trump remain-in-Mexico policy
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron
Gray Television and WTOK are working to help Heal the Heartland. If you would like to donate,...
WTOK and Gray Television partner with The Salvation Army to ‘Heal the Heartland’