Arrest made in fatal June car crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Derick Hinton, 21, has been arrested and charged for the deaths of ten-year-old Alma Hinton and Katherine Chambliss, 29.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Hinton was driving the car that crashed and killed the two passengers June 3, 2021, near the 600 block of Dees Road.

Hinton has been charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI maiming. He was arrested Monday night after lab results came back confirming he was DUI, said Calhoun.

Calhoun said Hinton’s bail was set at $125,000 and he had not bonded out as of Tuesday afternoon.

