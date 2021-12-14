Advertisement

Deion Sanders continues winning streak, claims 2021 Eddie Robinson Award

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he holds the Orange Blossom Classic...
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s head football coach can’t stop winning.

Tuesday it was announced that Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime, has been named the winner of this year’s Eddie Robinson Award.

The award is given to college football’s top head coach in the FCS Division.

This after Sanders was named SWAC Coach of the Year at the end of last month. He led the Tigers to a 10-1 regular season and a SWAC championship.

This is only Sanders’s second season as JSU head coach. The Tigers obtained a perfect 8-0 in conference games and their first SWAC title since 2007.

Coach Prime has also brought an economic boom to the Capital City, with JSU bringing $30 million to Jackson during this year’s season - up from $16 million in 2019.

The average attendance at Veterans Memorial Stadium was 42,293. More than 50,000 packed the stadium during the SWAC Championship game.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23rd Avenue at 11th Street in Meridian is becoming an all-way stop.
Meridian intersection becoming all-way stop
Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the death...
Investigation continues into deadly shooting
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
A public works crew will be replacing a 24″ sewer line on B Street between 21st and 24th...
Street to be closed Tuesday through Jan. 9
Does crime have a race? Some people are asking the question after the mayor began a...
Does crime have a race?

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) stands out on the court during warm ups before...
Oklahoma City plays New Orleans on 5-game home slide
Auburn QB Bo Nix enters transfer portal
Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement, Feb. 2, 2018,...
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
JSU’s Shedeur Sanders wins Jerry Rice Award as best freshman in FCS